Local businesses share meaning of shopping small during holidays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Cyber Monday which means big savings and big deals. It’s even bigger for small businesses who rely on days like today to put food on the table.

The Cape Fear is full of people who create unique treasures and depend on those who shop small to make sure their bills are paid like Brandy Bell.

Bell’s home doubles as home base for Brandy Bell Designs.

“I started about 10 years ago,” Bell said. “I started with boards I had from interior design school and started making leather jewelry for myself, then for friends and then their friends.”

Growing from a hobby and small Etsy shop to having her own website and participating in vendor markets.

Brandy Bell Designs supports her family including two young boys at home who sometimes double as employees.

“The 9 year old actually helped me at an event yesterday,” Bell said. “He was there ringing customers up, he worked with money. If they gave me cash, I’d let him count back change. So it was cool seeing him be able to help out in that aspect.”

She says each order means a lot.

“It means food on the table, it means my kids get to do after school activities, bills are paid,” Bell said. “It means that somebody is behind it, making it for you. Their hands go into every part of the design and the photography. It’s our heart and our passion.”

Heart and passion are the building blocks for so many small businesses just like Jordan Smith.

“I started this business back in March after I was laid off from my job,” Smith said.

Adding she’s had to lean on her faith during such an uncertain time as she started her business Pink Mermaid Treasures.

“I truly believe that God has a plan for everyone and I just prayed and prayed and prayed that something good would come out of it,” Smith said. “I never thought at the beginning of the year that I would be here making rainbows, Christmas trees and ornaments.”

She says this is a dream come true for her, adding she’s able to do what she loves and spend more time with family.

Smith says the community support has gotten her to where she is now.

“Even if they don’t come out to the markets or if they don’t buy, just following on social media, sharing my posts,” Smith said. “It means everything to me. It spreads the word. For people to purchase things that I make with their hard earned money, it just…it means the world.”

She says every purchase brings a smile to her face.

“I always do a little happy dance every time somebody buys from me just because it means so much to me,” Smith said.