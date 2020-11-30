Local teacher adapting to the pandemic to keep students engaged during class

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Getting students engaged in learning has always been a challenge, but it’s become even more difficult during the pandemic.

With portions of classes around the Cape Fear learning remotely, teachers have had to adapt their teaching style.

- Advertisement -

Trask Middle School sixth grade math teacher Amber Adams has been working hard over several weeks to get her students actively involved during class.

One of her most effective strategies has been what she calls ‘roomies vs. zoomies’, where she has remote learners and in person students compete against each other to answer questions.

Adams says she understands how hard the pandemic has been on everyone.

“It’s a lot of being silly, and knowing that I’m there for them, and that we’re all going through this together,” Adams said. “Just taking it day by day, because that’s all we can do right now.”

Adams says her class engagement has been nearly 100 percent, and she’s proud of her student’s participation.