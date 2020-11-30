Man arrested after bomb squad removes suspicious item from NC apartment

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) — A man was arrested after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Bomb Squad removed a suspicious item from an apartment complex in Huntersville Saturday evening.
Huntersville police say 38-year-old Justin Lloyd Colman was arrested Sunday and has been charged with two counts of weapons of mass destruction and two counts of firearm by a felon.
Police responded to a domestic incident in the 8400 block of Streamview Drive, at the Fairways at Birkdale Apartments, Saturday afternoon.
Officers said they assisted a person retrieving items from the home because of a domestic disturbance on Friday. While at the apartment, officers found an unusual device and evacuated the area.