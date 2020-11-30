Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel 86 miles off Florida

(CBS News) — A 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday was found Sunday clinging to his capsized vessel off of Florida’s Atlantic coastline, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee and his 32-foot boat since he was reported missing on Friday.

A crew onboard the 225-foot container ship Angeles spotted Bee some 86 miles off of Cape Canaveral on Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a Twitter post. The post included dramatic images of the rescue.

Coast Guard crews were headed to the Angeles to take Bee back to shore, the agency said.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee.”

Bee’s condition wasn’t immediately known.