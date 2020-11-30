North Carolina man dies after fall in portion of state park

DANBURY, NC (AP) — State officials say a North Carolina man has died after a fall in a popular section of Hanging Rock State Park.

News outlets report the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation says 39-year-old William Michael Smith of Lawsonville was in a well-traveled area of Hanging Rock on Sunday, but was in an area not designated for climbing and not dressed for climbing.

Officials say Smith fell approximately 50 feet, and was found dead when rescue personnel reached the scene.

The division says there was a fatal fall in the same area in April 2017.