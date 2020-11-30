State reports highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina has reported its highest number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus for a third consecutive day.

The state health department said more than 1,950 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide as of Monday.

The number of patients in intensive care units statewide also reached a record of more than 450 on Monday.

Both case and positivity rates have been on the rise over the past week.

The recent COVID-19 surge has led state prison officials to shutter three facilities temporarily. That decision was made so officers and staff can handle security and medical needs elsewhere.

Cases reported in the last two weeks:

Bladen: 449

Brunswick: 331

Columbus: 1,012

New Hanover: 353

Pender: 435