Storm creates ocean overwash on North Carolina coastal road

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A strong low pressure system that raised the threat of severe weather in eastern North Carolina whipped up ocean waves that forced the closure of a flood-prone coastal highway.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports a photo posted by the N.C. Department of Transportation on its Facebook page showed that asphalt on N.C. Highway 12 was no longer visible on Monday, forcing officials to close the road.

The overwash is expected to continue through Monday evening. While N.C. 12 remained open on Hatteras Island, the department said there were several areas of deep standing water.