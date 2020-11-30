Struggling financially through Covid-19, FitMo to hold Holiday Expo for businesses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The FitMo gym in Wilmington has struggled through the financial setbacks of covid-19. So, now it’s putting on a Holiday Expo to not only help its own company, but to showcase other local businesses as well.

“I tried to pretend for a little while that it wasn’t quite as bad as it was,” says FitMo owner Anita Harrell.

Local business owners across the Cape Fear are continuing to feel the difficult financial setback of the coronavirus pandemic. Anita Harrell, the owner of FitMo in Wilmington, says she felt left with no other option, but to ask for help when it comes to saving her business.

“I was hoping things you know would go on the uptick, but we’re seeing the covid cases going back up again,” Harrell says. “We know it’s going to get a little worse before it gets better. Hopefully we can have the vaccine and we can go back to normal. But you know when you feel like you’re drowning all you can do is try to swim.”

That’s exactly what Harrell and her company have chosen to do. They are making plans to hold a Holiday Expo for local businesses like hers, asking the community to lend a helping hand in a time of need.

“I know everybody’s struggling right now, especially us small businesses, the ones that were forced to be closed for awhile,” said Harrell. “So, we just want to kind of bring everybody together and you know do what we can to help.”

The event will allow individuals or companies to set up a table or tent to show off their products. There will also be raffles throughout the day to raise money for the businesses. Harrell says she hopes this event can provide a little relief and normalcy to all local businesses during the holidays.

“That’s one thing that we’re all missing is just that that socialization and being with one another,” says Harrell. “So, hopefully we can just bring some people together in a safe manner and you know bring some joy and hopefully some relief to some people.”

The Holiday Expo will be held on December 19th at FitMo and run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. If you’re interesting in signing up for a spot or want to make a donation towards the businesses you can visit the FitMo Facebook page.