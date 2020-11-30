Suspect, victim identified in fatal House of Raeford shooting

ROSE HILL, NC (WWAY/WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect who officials said shot and killed a House of Raeford employee last week.

Investigators are looking for Antwan Terrell Wright, who they believe is on the run. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen or known where Wright is to contact them at (910) 296-2150.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Wright.

Wright, 34, is from Wayne County. He is charged in the death of Darius Atkins, 29, also of Wayne County.

Officials said he was shot and killed in the parking lot around 5 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The plant is located off U.S. Hwy. 17 in Rose Hill. Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrived there at 5:15 a.m. and found a man had been shot multiple times.