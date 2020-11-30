Women dress in black to raise awareness about human trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many women, including some of us at WWAY, will wear black this week to show support for the Junior League of Wilmington’s Little Black Dress Initiative.

During the LDBI, members and supporters of the Junior League of Wilmington will wear the same black dress or other black outfit for five consecutive days to demonstrate the effects of human trafficking and poverty and to increase awareness of related issues.

Participants will also wear a pin that states “Ask Me About My Dress,” with the goal of sparking conversation and drawing attention to issues in the community.

Visit here if you’d like to donate.