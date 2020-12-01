Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in election

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) — Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

His comments come despite President Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen, and his refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up on specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

