Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery

WILMINGTON, DE (CBS News) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to formally introduce Tuesday the officials who will lead his economic team, which is poised to take the helm of the federal government as the nation grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president-elect’s transition team announced the key members who will be tasked with shaping the new Biden administration’s economic agenda Monday. If approved by the Senate, several of Mr. Biden’s intended nominees would break barriers, including Janet Yellen, selected for Treasury secretary, Wally Adeyemo, tapped as deputy secretary of the Treasury, and Neera Tanden, picked to helm the Office of Management and Budget.

- Advertisement -

Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department. Adeyemo would be the first Black deputy secretary of the Treasury, and Tanden would be the first woman of color and first South Asian American to lead the budget office.

The other top intended nominees and appointees who will round out Mr. Biden’s economic team are:

Cecilia Rouse, nominee for Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

Jared Bernstein, Council of Economic Advisers member

Heather Boushey, Council of Economic Advisers member

If confirmed by the Senate, Rouse would be the first woman of color to lead the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

While Yellen’s expected nomination as treasury secretary has been largely well received, Mr. Biden’s decision to pick Tanden was criticized by Republicans on Capitol Hill, who take issue with her past clashes with GOP lawmakers on social media and background leading the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas called Tanden’s nomination “radioactive,” while GOP Senator John Thune of South Dakota told reporters “she’s been pretty partisan in her some of her previous positions, and in many cases, with respect to Republican senators who would have to vote on her potential nomination.”

Whether Tanden is approved as Mr. Biden’s budget chief next year could depend on the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia, which will determine which party controls the Senate.

Once Mr. Biden is sworn in January 20, his economic team will swiftly be tasked with addressing the economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus crisis, which has left millions of Americans out of work, small businesses struggling and city and state governments facing budget shortfalls due to declines in revenue.