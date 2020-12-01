‘Bud Light is clearly not a breakfast beer’: Lake Waccamaw PD search for alleged beer thief

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Lake Waccamaw Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole beer from a gas station early one morning.

The police department posted on social media Tuesday surveillance photos of a man who they say didn’t pay for two 12 packs of Bud Light at Sam’s Pitt Stop last week.

Now, they are looking to “educate” this alleged beer thief.

“This is very concerning to us,” LWPD wrote online. “Bud Light is clearly not a breakfast beer. We would like the community’s assistance with identifying this gentleman so that we might educate him on the benefits of quality over quantity. As well as breakfast stouts versus lagers.”

Lake Waccamaw PD asks if you know any information to call them.