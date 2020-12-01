Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say at least two people have been killed, including a young child, and 15 others seriously injured in the southwestern German city of Trier after a car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone.

Police said the driver, a 51-year-old German man from the area, has been arrested.

Footage from the scene Tuesday showed people outside a shop apparently helping someone on the ground lying among scattered debris.

“It was simply terrible,” Mayor Wolfram Leibe said after visiting the site. “I don’t want to speculate, but all of us are asking ourselves … what drives a person to do something like this?”

Trier is about 120 miles west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.