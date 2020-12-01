Gov. Cooper to give coronavirus update this afternoon

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — Gov. Roy Cooper will give an important update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic today at 3 p.m.

You can watch Gov. Cooper’s briefing here.

The update comes after Monday’s report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that showed more than 1,966 patients are in hospitals from COVID-19–the highest total ever reported

That number includes 96% of hospitals reporting, meaning there are likely a few more COVID-19 patients not included in the count.

Monday’s COVID-19 metrics also showed an uptick in the percent of tests returning positive. The daily rate of 9.5% came after a week that averaged around 7.4%, and is well above the state’s goal of 5%.