Cyber Monday was biggest online shopping day in U.S. history

(CBS) — Consumers pounced on discounts and deals this Cyber Monday, making it the single largest day for online sales in U.S. history.

Shoppers spent a record $10.8 billion Monday, marking an all-time high for ecommerce spending and beating last year’s $9.4 billion record, according to Adobe Analytics.

Fully one-quarter of the day’s sales — $2.7 billion — were made during the so-called “golden hours of retail,” between 7 p.m.and 11 p.m. Pacific Time. Consumers spent a whopping $12 million per minute on toys, electronics, clothing, appliances and more during the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. peak hour of shopping mania, according to Adobe.

Monday’s total spend represented a 15% year-over-year increase in sales.

