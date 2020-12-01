Deputies: Woman shot man, robbed store in NC crime spree

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Authorities say a woman who stole a car and a gun from a home in North Carolina was arrested after she robbed a convenience store and shot a homeowner.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the woman entered the first home Monday while she was fleeing from deputies responding to a report of a suspicious female at a gas station in Greensboro.

Authorities say she drove to another gas station with the car she stole from that home and committed armed robbery for cigarettes.

Deputies say she then entered a second home and stole another set of car keys. That’s when the homeowner started to chase her away, and officials say she shot him. She was then arrested.