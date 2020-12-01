DOJ investigating possible criminal ‘bribery’ for presidential pardon scheme

WASHINGTON, DC (ABC News) — Newly unsealed documents reveal the Justice Department is looking into allegations that lobbyists may have tried to bribe White House officials or a related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon.

The partially redacted documents, unsealed Tuesday by the chief judge on the D.C. district court, show that government investigators have seized communications related to an investigation into unidentified individuals who may have engaged in a “secret lobbying scheme” to contact senior White House officials to secure “a pardon or reprieve of sentence” for another unidentified individual.

