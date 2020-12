RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The FBI is seeking assistance in locating the “Too Tall Bandit” and are hoping to catch the robber before he strikes again.

Agents believe the same man has held-up at least 16 banks in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee since 2009 and they are offering a $15,000 reward for clues leading to his arrest.

His most recent bank robbery was last Friday in Etowah, near Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.

