Gov. Cooper: North Carolina preparing to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccines and has a plan to distribute them statewide.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper announced our state is preparing to receive the Pfizer vaccine which requires ultra cold storage.

Frontline healthcare workers and both residents and workers in long-term care facilities like nursing homes will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Next it will be given to those with two or more chronic health conditions, likely in January.

Cooper says he will be prepared to roll up his sleeve once the vaccine is more readily available and encourages others to do the same.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will be free regardless of whether someone has health insurance,” Gov. Cooper said. “Healthcare providers are being enrolled in the vaccination program based on their ability to reach priority populations: those who are at risk of exposure like healthcare workers, and those are at risk of severe illness.”

The FDA must still authorize the vaccine before it can be distributed.

An independent advisory board will review that data to determine if it is safe. Cooper expects that to happen in the coming weeks.