Grandma flips table to defend business after customer hurls hand sanitizer jugs at staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KGO) — Stunning video out of San Francisco’s Mission District shows a business owner and grandma defending her restaurant after a customer learns her to-go order will take longer than expected.

Doris Campos is the owner of Panchita’s Pupuseria which has been along 16th Street near Valencia for 30 years. While she’s had her share of diners who dash without paying and others who try and pass counterfeit bills, she’s never dealt with a customer quite like the one who walked in the night after Thanksgiving.

“At that moment I had to do what I had to do because my daughter and grandson were in the middle of the drama,” says Campos.

That drama all played on surveillance video where you can see a customer walks in and appears agitated.

“We told her it would take 15 minutes and it took about 20 minutes,” says Campos’ daughter and manager Doris Vargas.

When Vargas tries to stop her, the woman attacked, giving a whole new meaning to the term “hangry.”

