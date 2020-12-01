Hospital ‘elves’ help family impacted by COVID-19

NEW BERN, NC (WCTI) — Tuesday marks the first day of December, and staff at CarolinaEast Medical Center is already in the holiday spirit.

Health care workers collected donations to benefit the family of a patient who has been battling COVID-19 for several months.

- Advertisement -

Summer Chavez, her three-year-old and one-year-old baby have spent the last two months facing the unknown when it comes to her husband’s condition. In an effort to help, the “elves” of CarolinaEast stepped in, giving her a Christmas tree, gifts and stockings for the family.

Click here to read more.