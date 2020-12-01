Local organizations raise money for others on ‘Giving Tuesday’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–December 1st brought us ‘Giving Tuesday’, an event that has grown over the last decade with more and more local organizations taking part in helping the community.

Non-profit organization across the Cape Fear went above and beyond today for Giving Tuesday. The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina did their part to strike out hunger across the state.

The organization tripled the amount of every donation that was made thanks to their sponsors. Beth Gaglione, the Branch Director of the Wilmington Food Bank, says Covid-19 has had a massive impact on our population.

“Covid has really impacted our food pantries that come here for food and bring it back to their organizations,’ says Gaglione. “They’ve seen anywhere from a 30 to 40 percent increase in the number of people standing in line.”

The Food Bank saw their donations go through the roof. Down the road at the Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington they partnered with Audi of the Cape Fear to rehouse individuals and families across the region.

Leading up to Giving Tuesday they set a goal to help out five different families, but had those expectations blown out of the water. By the end of the day they were looking to help even more households this holiday season.

“We had a goal this year to rehouse five families, which was a goal of $15,000 to raise,” says Good Shepherd Center Senior Development Director Jane Birnbach. “Luckily Cape Fear Audi stepped up and gave us a match up to $5,000. That helped us get over the goal before 9:30 this morning. So, then we upped the goal to eight families and now we’re looking to rehouse 10 families and raise $30,000 today.”

The giving just kept on coming on Tuesday at the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry. They were raising money today to help homeowners Mrs. Mary and Isaiah. The two live in a home that is in desperate need of repairs, with some of that damage coming from Hurricane Florence over two years ago.

The organization set out with the goal to raise $8,000 to repair their home as soon as possible. JC Lyle, the Executive Director of WARM, says this family is more than deserving to receive this much needed boost to their home.

“The folks that we picked for our ‘Giving Tuesday’ have been waiting since Hurricane Florence for some of their repairs,” said Lyle. “We are doing the under pinning and some landings and also doing interior for them. It is really important we do this especially for the Florence families. They’ve waited long enough and this is a really special family that we’ve picked out. It’s a mom who is taking care of her nephew with special needs.”