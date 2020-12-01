New Hanover County sees more people getting tested for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the holiday season in full swing, New Hanover County is seeing more people get tested for COVID-19.

In partnership with the state and UNCW, the county opened a surge testing site in October for anyone in the community and has done thousands of tests.

The New Hanover County Health Department said it’s seen a big rise in people getting tested at its two sites.

Assistant Health Director Carla Turner said they’ve been testing historically marginalized communities since October. At that site, she said they’ve tested 409 people with a 5.6% positive rate.

At the surge testing site on UNCW’s campus, Turner said they started on October 27 and have done 3,300 tests.

Turner said they expect the testing number to keep going up as we get closer to Christmas.

“And then we’ll kind of re-evaluate, because we know as vaccinations become available, as the vaccine begins to ship, we’re going to have to work on being able to provide vaccines depending on what phase we’re in of the plan, while also making sure there’s adequate testing in the community,” Turner said.

Turner said the surge testing site will stay open to anyone until mid-December.

The site for marginalized communities will be open until around Christmas.

For more details about COVID-19 testing in New Hanover County, click here.