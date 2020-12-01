NHRMC to host blood drive in honor of girl with rare cancer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is hosting a special blood drive for American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area.

The event will take place at the Hampton Inn Medical Center on 17th Street on Wednesday, December 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, NHRMC is restricting access to the hospital campus to patients and limited family visitors. American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area Executive Director James Jarvis said the blood drives that the hospital regularly host throughout the year have moved to the Midtown YMCA, Ogden YMCA and other venues.

Jarvis said the Hampton Inn is hosting this drive for the hospital and to honor Ansley Honeycutt in her battle against Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer.

Organizers say Hepatoblastoma affects “one in a million” children under the age of 3.

Ansley was diagnosed in July. Since then, she has undergone three major surgeries, inpatient and outpatient chemotherapy treatments, emergency re-hospitalizations and multiple blood transfusions.

To sign up for an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and search sponsor code: NHRMC or call (800) 733-2767