Port City Escape permanently closes in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s oldest escape room has closed its doors permanently.

Port City Escape has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped to reopen, but that’s no longer the case.

“We are very grateful to have had such loyal customers,” Owner Kris Testori said. “However, we’ve decided that we will not reopen once a COVID vaccine is available as we had originally planned. We loved running Port City Escape and getting to know so many people in the community. It was such a fun business to run as it allowed us to be part of so many celebrations, team building events, date nights, and more. We really loved every minute of it.”

Testori says the building and the land next to Port City Escape that was used for overflow parking went under a purchase contract last week.

They plan to sell props, escape rooms, and furnishings while they wait for the sale to close over the next month.

“We want to give our sincere thanks to those of you who have supported this local, independent, family business over the years,” she wrote in a release. “We can’t express how much it means to us that you chose to spend your time here. It has been our pleasure serving you, and we hope that you will continue to support other small businesses in the future. Small local businesses are the heart of any city. It’s part of what makes Wilmington such a great place to live.”

Customers with gift certificates (including Sweet Deals) will receive a refund for the price they paid. To receive a refund, please send an email with a copy (you can forward it or take a photo) of your gift card or confirmation email to contact@portcityescape.com.