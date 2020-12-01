Protecting your outdoor plants from the first freeze of the season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many places across the Cape Fear are forecasted to fall below freezing tonight for the first time since March.

With such cold temperatures, it’s important to take care of any sensitive plants you still have outside.

According to Cheryl Nichols with ‘The Plant Place’ in Wilmington, certain plants such as pansies, violas and snapdragons do well in cold weather. But many other plants could be killed by sub-freezing temperatures.

If you are unsure how your outdoor plants will fare, Nichols says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If they’re tender house plants that they’ve had out, in the winter time you want to treat them for bugs and pests and bring them in for the winter,” Nichols said. “If they’re tender perennials then just cover them with a cloth and then take it off in the morning.”

Nichols adds that covering your plants with a blanket is only meant to extend it’s life, and likely won’t keep them alive for the entire winter.