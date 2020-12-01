Wilmington man receives 24 years in federal prison

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) — A Wilmington, NC man was sentenced today to a total of 288 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of fentanyl and 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack). In addition, James was sentenced for the distribution of a quantity of substances containing detectable amounts of heroin and fentanyl, a quantity of a substances containing detectable amounts of fentanyl and tramadol, possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl and more than twenty-eight (28) grams of cocaine base (crack). James was sentenced to 264 months imprisonment on the underlying convictions and an additional 24 months for a violation of the terms of his federal supervised release from a prior conviction.

According to court documents, Latwon M. James, 40, on multiple occasions, sold quantities of substances containing detectable amounts of heroin and fentanyl, a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of a substances containing detectable amounts of heroin and methamphetamine and a quantity of a substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl and tramadol to confidential informants in New Hanover County, NC. In addition, James possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl and 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack). The conduct took place from July 2018 to July 2019.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing byU.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Murphy Averitt prosecuted the case.

This is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). This case is part of an FBI led OCDETF operation “Tiny Toon Adventures” with cooperation from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department and law enforcement associated with the Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force.

This case is also part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.