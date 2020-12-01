Woman dies weeks after being run over while defending son

POLK CITY, FL (AP) — Deputies say a Florida woman has died weeks after a group of teenagers intentionally ran over her as she defended her son.

Investigators say the four teens showed up at Suzette Penton’s house and assaulted her son on Nov. 9.

- Advertisement -

Polk County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Hortsman says Penton died last week from her injuries. She says a van carrying the four teens ran over her after she went outside to confront them.

She says the teens went to the home because of a “romantic entanglement” between the teens and Penton’s son.

They were initially charged with attempted murder. Upgraded charges are pending.