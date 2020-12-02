2020 set up to be the busiest mailing holiday season ever

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the 2020 holiday season, with many people changing their plans this year. It is setting up to be an even busier year for those looking to send and receive packages.

“It might be the craziest Christmas season for us ever,” says Ship & Mail Plus Owner Joanna Puritz.

Mailing and Shipping companies are looking at the 2020 holiday season as one of their busiest years ever. Due to covid-19, more people will be sending gifts and letters all acorss the country. The United State Postal Service says they are preparing for an overwhelming demand this Christmas.

” This has been a extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the covid-19 pandemic,” said USPS Customer Relations Coordinator Robert Rhoad. “The Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases and those are really difficult to predict.“

All of the different mail providers shared a similar message to their customers. That was making sure your shipping and shopping get done early, especially this year.

“The later you wait the more expensive it’s going to be, the less that can be guaranteed,” said Puritz. “I mean all of the carriers are working as hard as they can to get your packages to where they belong, but you have to take the responsibility to get them here as soon as you can.”​

Millions of packages are expected to be delivered across the nation this year and they say there are a few things you can do at home to make the process run smooth once it’s time to mail.

“If possible we would like to have people pack their own package,” says Ship & Mail Plus Manager David Puritz. “If not that’s not a really a big issue, we do have a packing station in the back, which we can pack your package.”

They say while it is expected to be busy with people, don’t let that stop you from spreading joy and love with a package this holiday season.

“I know people aren’t able to reach their families right now unfortunately, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spread a little joy by sending a package. “