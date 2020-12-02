46% of NC school’s students fail classes in some grades

WILSON, NC (AP) — Nearly half of third to 12th grade students at a North Carolina school district failed a class this school year while taking virtual classes.
Wilson County Schools says 46% of students in those grades failed a class during the first nine weeks of the school year. That’s more than double the rate from the same period last year.
WRAL-TV reports the first quarter of the school year was entirely remote.
Elementary and middle school students then transitioned into hybrid learning.
Superintendent Dr. Lane Mills said in a statement that the outcome is “not what we want for our students and system.” He says it’s a pattern “happening across the state.”