Bladen County Schools releases failure rates for first quarter of 2020 school year

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With just a few weeks left in the semester, Bladen County Schools released the failure rate for the first quarter.

During the first quarter, students were under a fully remote learning plan, with some eventually transitioning to a hybrid plan.

The school district says 4% of students in grades K-4 were failing at least one class during Quarter 1. When broken down by elementary school, East Arcadia had 1%, Elizabethtown Primary had 2%, Bladenboro Primary had 3%, Bladen Lakes Primary had 3%, Plain View Primary had 7% and Dublin Primary had 9% of students failing at least one class.

An average of 23% of students in grades 5-8. The district says Clarkton School of Discovery had 14%, Bladenboro Middle had 16%, Tar Heel Middle had 28% and Elizabethtown Middle had 31% of students failing at least one class.

At the high school level, 24 % of students were failing at least one class. According to the district, 23% of West Bladen, 24% of East Bladen and 30% of Bladen EArly College students were failing a class.

According to the report, Black students had the highest failure rate at 38%, with Hispanic students the next highest at 27%.