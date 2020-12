BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New school board members were sworn in on Wednesday in Brunswick County.

Ed Lemon, Steven Barger, Robin Moffitt, and David Robinson took the Oath of Office and were sworn in by the Honorable Jason Disbrow, Superior Court Judge.

Lemon is the new Chairman. Barger was elected as the new Vice-Chaiman.

Moffitt and Robinson are members alongside Gerald Benton.