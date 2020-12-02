VIDEO: Four otters settle into permanent home at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has some new permanent residents, and they are quite adorable.

Four Asian small-clawed otters are the newest animals — Asta, Oscar, Tritan, and Ray.

The aquarium began construction on the new exhibit at the start of the year.

A video was shared by the aquarium of the furry family making the new habitat home.

What’s new? Otters on the Edge and a furry family making the new habitat home. Meet Asta, Oscar, Tritan and Ray! Watch as the curious crew of Asian small-clawed otters explore part of their expansive space for the first time. Visit the otters daily from 9-3:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/DWEbeYKXNQ — NC Aquarium at FF (@NCAquariumFF) December 2, 2020

You can see them daily at the aquarium, located at 900 Loggerhead Road in Kure Beach, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Plans for the new exhibit have been ongoing for the past few years, with construction initially planned for early 2019. The project was delayed due to the impacts of Hurricane Florence.