Holiday market offering unique gifts, supports Historic Wilmington Foundation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can find some unique Christmas gifts at a holiday market in Wilmington this weekend that supports the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

The Legacy Architectural Salvage Holiday Market is happening Saturday on Dawson Street in Wilmington.

Legacy Architectural Salvage is a fundraising project of Historic Wilmington Foundation. It is a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving the irreplaceable. They do that by taking donations of salvaged materials and selling them to customers at salvaged prices. For example, instead of someone taking an old door or window to the landfill, they donate the piece to Legacy and customers purchase the piece for re-purpose or reuse.

The holiday market is known for supporting makers that are local to the Wilmington area, and for finding unique gifts for the holiday season. Some of the vendors re-purpose materials they purchase at Legacy. The vendors are local and have items from jewelry to furniture to soap, clothing and much more.

They will also be offering gift certificates. Members of the Historic Wilmington Foundation will also be getting a discount.

Ella Knowlton explained all the details in an interview on Good Evening Wilmington.

The market will be following all CDC guidelines for COVID-19.