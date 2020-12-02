Lu Mil Vineyard brightens Bladen County with annual Christmas light show

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lu Mil Vineyard is lighting up the night with their annual Festival of Lights.

Vineyard President Ron Taylor says they look forward to a different Christmas every year, making their display bigger and better.

Visitors can enjoy three miles of Christmas lights from the comfort of their cars, eat the country dinner, visit the candy store, and even meet Santa.

Taylor says they’ve extended their times to meet demand and have taken several COVID-19 precautions.

“We’re requiring people to wear masks, we’ve got bigger rooms so we can spread people out during our country dinner,” Taylor said. “Our candy store has been much larger so people can be spread out. Santa Claus is not holding the children this year, but he is having conversations with them close by with a shield between him and them.”

Lu Mil is located near Elizabethtown at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road.

View the light show schedule below: