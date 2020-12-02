Mayor declares Thursday as ACCESS of Wilmington Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Bill Saffo has declared Thursday as ACCESS of Wilmington Day in honor of the programs of ACCESS of Wilmington which are “building community and eliminating barriers to health and wellness for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities.”

December 3 is also World Disability Awareness Day.

ACCESS of Wilmington operates six adapted sports, recreation, and fitness programs in the community and is celebrating its programs and participants with the inaugural ALLSTAR BALL presented by Mike & Amanda Baker, streaming live on Thursday, December 3 from 7-8 p.m. with Honorary Chairs local legend and Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Trot Nixon and University of Kentucky Men’s Head Basketball Coach John Calipari.

The ALLSTAR BALL is streaming live here.

Laura Kay Berry, ALLSTAR BALL Chair and Board Member of ACCESS of Wilmington says,

“Now more than ever with COVID, access to safe outdoor sports and recreation is of critical importance and ACCESS provides these opportunities to some of our most vulnerable residents. We are more than Miracles on a Field and our All-ACCESS playground at Olsen Park. ACCESS provides weekly adapted fitness classes; ten adapted sports for Veterans with disabilites; adapted sports and recreation for children and adults with disabilites; and recreational therapy, in addition to our Miracle League games. And now, ACCESS is truly making the natural treasures of our coastal region accessible for all through ACCESSible Adventures, operation of two TerrainHopper all-terrain wheelchairs at our area beaches, marshes and parks. “We are one ACCESS with six ways to get in the game!”

Proceeds of the ALLSTAR BALL directly support the mission of ACCESS of Wilmington.

Miracle League of Wilmington: An accessible baseball league filled with joy, dancing and

home runs for children and adults living with disabilities; Ages 2+. The Miracle League of

Wilmington serves over 200 All Stars through three types of teams: Classic, Tee Ball,

Competitive. A Spring and Fall Season are held for 8 weeks with games scheduled on

Saturdays, with monthly summer games.

ACCESS Fit: A year-round fitness and wellness program designed for young adults,

adults, and older adults living with disabilities; Ages 10+. ACCESS Fit is currently serving

over 100 participants both in person and virtually to community members, group homes,

and day programs in southeastern North Carolina.

Project SOAR: An adaptive sports program offering archery, cycling, golf, kayaking,

SCUBA, and surfing for veterans living with service-connected illness or injury. Regularly

serves 75 veterans and with outreach to over 300 through the Warrior Transition Battalion

at Fort Bragg and the USO of North Carolina.

ACCESS plAy: Adaptive cycling, archery, kayaking, surf camp, game nights & more for our

ACCESS Community.

ACCESS Recreational Therapy: One-on-One with a Certified Therapeutic Recreational

Therapy Specialist

ACCESSIble Adventures: Increasing accessibility to the beauty of our coastal region

through two Terrain Hoppers off road wheelchairs expeditions.