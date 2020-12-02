NORAD launches Santa Claus tracker for holiday season

(CNN) — Santa Claus is preparing for his worldwide trek on Christmas and you can follow him.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has launched its website to track Saint Nick around the world this year.

NoradSanta.org has your holiday countdown, games, music, and more. On Christmas Eve, Santa cams will start streaming.

Trackers can call into NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer.

The tradition started in 1955 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.