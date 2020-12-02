Wilmington Mustaches for Kids wraps up November fundraiser

You've probably heard of No-Shave November and their fight against cancer, but it's the Mustaches for Kids cause that's taking the Cape Fear by storm.

The goal is for men to grown out their mustaches for an entire month, collecting pledge funds that help local children’s non-profits across the area.

This month alone, they raised more than $10,000 for multiple children’s organizations in Wilmington and the surrounding communities. They say the pandemic made it a tough decisions to go through with this years grow, but they are thrilled they were able to do it.

“At the beginning of this we thought about not doing this at all,” says Mustaches for Kids board member Rob Cole. “Then we thought for a split second and we were like you know what the local children’s non-profits really need our help. If no other year, this year more than any. The group quickly decided that this is the right thing to do and it’s what we did.”

They hold different events throughout the month of November to check on the status of their mustaches and money raised. If you’re interested in getting involved by growing out your mustache or simply want to donate to their cause you can visit their website.