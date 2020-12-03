Barefoot returns to the sidelines for UNCW Women’s Basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–A familiar face is returning to UNCW Athletics. After being away from the program for months, Head Coach Karen Barefoot is back on the sidelines for UNCW Women’s Basketball.

UNCW Athletic Communications confirmed on Thursday that Barefoot is back with the team. Former Interim-Head Coach Tina Martin has resumed her role as an assistant coach with the program.

- Advertisement -

Barefoot has been away from the Seahawk program since at least August. The university says they will not provide any further comment on the situation.