Columbus County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — Columbus County is seeing a rise in Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

According to the county’s health director, Kim Smith, Columbus County saw 15 to 16 new cases every day before Thanksgiving. Now, that number’s between 40 and 50.

Columbus County has more than 2,800 Covid 19 cases and 73 deaths.

Smith says the spread has come from some congregate living sources like nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and prisons like Tabor City Correctional.

But Smith says those aren’t the only hot spots in the county.

“Well, to be honest with you, the whole county is a hot spot. If you take out the prisons, we still have a high number for our population. And… it’s everywhere.”

Almost five percent of the less than 56,000 residents have been diagnosed with the virus. According the Smith, the top reasons for the spread are family gatherings and lack of masking, something Smith still doesn’t understand.

“I don’t have an answer for that. I really don’t. I wish they would understand that this is real and it’s killing people. Making people sick. I just don’t have an answer for it.”

Smith says there are many residents taking the proper precautions to keep themselves and others safe. But, some residents still refuse to take their health and neighbors’ health seriously.

“We are just so close to getting the vaccine. And we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. If people would just mask up and wait that six feet and wash their hands frequently, the vaccine will be here in a few short weeks.”

With Christmas coming up, Smith says she worries Coronavirus cases could get even worse by the beginning of January. She hopes Columbus County residents will spread holiday cheer this December, instead of the virus.