Local nursing home spreads Christmas cheer

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — This holiday season is bound to look different for all us. Many could be prone to feel lonely, especially nursing home residents.

But in Lake Waccamaw, Premier Living staff have made it their mission to get residents into the holiday spirit.

They’re piping in Christmas music throughout the hallways, getting residents involved in designing ornaments and trimming the tree, and even allowing an elf to visit their rooms.

Mary Lee, Premier Living’s activity director says with Coronavirus claiming so many lives and limiting visits with others, many feel forgotten, which is raising depression rates.

Lee says that’s why they’re going all out this year:

“These are the heartbeat of America. These guys have paved the way so we can stand here and do what we do. So I feel it would be robbery if we do not show them how we really feel about them. And our residents here, they know.”

Premier Living is also adopting out residents to area families. Through their angel tree, you can buy Christmas gifts for residents as well, by calling their main line at (910)-646-3132.

Out of more than 70 residents, only five haven’t been adopted yet.