SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — One person in Shallotte has 37,177 reasons to be excited today.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says there were three Fast Play jackpot winners on Wednesday including one lucky winner in Shallotte.

One person won $37,177 at the Shallotte Moose Family Center in Shallotte.

Another person won $66,313 at the Quality Mart on Hwy 52 in Rockwell and another $34,133 at a Sheetz on NC Hwy 42 W in Clayton.