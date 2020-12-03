New daily cases top 5,000 for first time in North Carolina

(AP/WWAY) — The U.S. has recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring.

The number of Americans hospitalized with the virus has eclipsed 100,000 for the first time. And new cases have begun topping 200,000 a day.

That’s according to figures released Thursday.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina reported more than 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to data.

The state reported a total of 5,637 new lab-confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations due to the virus reached 2,101, breaking the record for the highest number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began.

The daily percent positive dropped Thursday – from 11.4 percent on Wednesday to 10.1 percent.