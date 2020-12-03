Police: 18-year-olds charged with assaulting couple at mall

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police say two 18-year-olds have been charged with attacking a man and woman at a North Carolina mall.

Brandon Denard Crosby and Tynaysha Jada Davis were arrested Monday and charged with assault.

Winston-Salem police say a couple was beaten in a parking lot at Hanes Mall on Saturday. The two adults went to the mall to pickup the man’s daughter, who said she was being threatened by a group of teenagers.

Six others involved in the case were charged as juveniles.

It’s unclear whether Crosby or Davis have attorneys.

Mall officials say teens under 18 must now be accompanied by an adult who is over 21-years-old during all weekend operating hours.