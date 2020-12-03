Police: Suspect grabs sleeping girl’s arm through window at NC home

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) — Winston-Salem police need help to identify a man accused of reaching through an open bedroom window and grabbing a girl’s arm.

Police said the girl was sleeping when she was startled by the man in her window. Investigators said the incident occurred on October 28 just before 2:30 a.m. at the home on Rosemary Dr. in Winston-Salem.

The girl told police the man left after grabbing her arm. Police do not know the man’s intentions at this time.

However, detectives discovered video surveillance from a neighboring residence. They said it revealed the man of interest walking through the neighborhood about an hour and a half prior to a burglary that occurred. The man was wearing a light-colored zip-up hoodie, light-colored pants, a flat-billed baseball hat, and a dark-colored mask.

