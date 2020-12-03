What Did We Miss? Scientists discover nightmare planet that’s covered in lava and rains rocks

By
WWAY News
-
0

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

  • Scientists have new details on K2-141b, an exoplanet with lava oceans.
  • The SoundBeamer is a new device that sends sound directly to your head without headphones.
  • A Kenosha 4th-grader spoke at a school board meeting to request more recess time.

Watch 'What Did We Miss?' every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and WWAY News at 7.

