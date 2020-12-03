Wilmington faces one of the most violent years on record, police say

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There have been 20 homicides so far this year, according to Wilmington police.

On Thursday, police released a statement saying 2020 is “set to become one of the most violent years on record for the City of Wilmington.”

“I have one message for our community today: We have to stop the violence and we cannot do it alone,” Police Chief Donny Williams said. “We know there are people out there who have information and we know there are people out there who are witnesses. We need you to come forward. Don’t leave justice in the hands of someone who’s going to continue this cycle of violence. Let our detectives do their jobs and get these perpetrators off the streets.”

Out of 20 homicides, six are unsolved.

“Any small piece of information could lead to an arrest, giving a grieving family the closure they need to heal and placing a violent offender behind bars,” WPD wrote in a release.

“To get justice in a courtroom we need witnesses to come forward,” District Attorney Ben David said. “Seeking retribution on the street creates a downward spiral that will only lead to more violence. We need the community’s help.”

There are several ways you can provide information anonymously:

Download the free Wilmington NC PD smartphone application and submit a tip through the secure chat box;

Text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC;

Call New Hanover County Crime Stoppers at (910)-452-6127.

Police say there is no way to track who submits tips through these services.

“We have to be proactive. If you know that something’s about to happen, please report it using one of these methods,” city council member Clifford Barnett said. “It’s better to prevent violence than to wait until after it happens, after someone’s lost a loved one.”

“The power to stop violent crime is in your hands,” Williams added. “It just takes one text message or one phone call. Please, help us make our community safer by coming forward.”