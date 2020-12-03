WPD: Man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Puerto Rico

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say a man wanted for first-degree sexual offense and indecent liberties with a minor was arrested in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to find Armando Amador and receive assistance from the U.S. Marshals office in Puerto Rico to take him into custody.

- Advertisement -

He’s now awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Wilmington Police Department, NC Department of Public Safety and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.