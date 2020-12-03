Wrightsville Beach first responders name new boat in honor of late lifeguard captain

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach first responders recently received a boat donation and have decided to name it in honor of a lifeguard captain that died last month.
A new public safety boat was donated by Oak Grove Technologies to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, and Ocean Rescue.
WBPD says Ocean Rescue Captain Jeremy Owens had the idea several months ago to acquire a joint public safety boat that would be used by all three departments.
In honor of him, the police department says the new marine unit will be named “Marine 81”.
“This will help all Wrightsville Beach First Responders in their effort to keep our residents and visitors safe while enjoying our ocean waters,” WBPD wrote online.